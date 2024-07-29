Supporters of Kamala Harris need to wake up

To the Editor:

Kamala Harris calls 18- to 24-year-olds “dumb.” Trying to buy votes with giveaways that we will all be paying for college loans, no private health care, free room and board for illegals plus their health care.The goal is to have a government-controlled huge bureaucracy and stop us from being oil independent.

She also supports the far left of the radical Democratic party.

Hope you all wake up!

She now says she was not put in charge of the border. Guess we can’t believe our lying eyes and ears.

Wake up, please!

Harvey Roth

Village of Fernandina