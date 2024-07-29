Villager in golf cart airlifted after hit by undocumented immigrant

A Villager in a golf cart was airlifted from the scene of a crash after he was hit by a truck driven by an undocumented immigrant.

The release of an arrest report is shedding light on the crash which occurred this past week on Corbin Trail at the Village of Well Point, located south of the Village of Monarch Grove.

The Villager had been traveling in his golf cart at about 1:30 p.m. July 23 in the golf cart lane on Corbin Trail when the golf cart was hit by a 2016 Toyota Tacoma driven by 22-year-old Lorena Salinas Zamora of Leesburg, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The truck was crossing Corbin Trail from Roosa Run to Sophie Street. The golf cart had the right of way in the area which has been under construction, the report noted.

When first responders arrived at the scene, the man driving the golf cart was unconscious and had suffered a “large laceration across his right thigh.” He was helicoptered to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

Salinas Zamora presented a Mexican identification card and did not have a corresponding passport from her home country. She does not have a driver’s license obtained in the United States, although she has lived and worked here for one year. A witness positively identified her as the driver of the truck which hit the golf cart.

Salinas Zamora went to the Wildwood Police Department on Thursday for a followup interview. She was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.