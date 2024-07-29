87.4 F
The Villages
Monday, July 29, 2024
Villager tasered after attacking manager and bartender at bar in The Villages

By Staff Report
Kevin Patrick Shaughnessy,
A Villager was tasered after allegedly attacking a manager and a bartender at a bar in The Villages.

Kevin Patrick Shaughnessy, 52, who lives at 294 Arbella Loop, had become “unruly” at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the City Fire location at Lake Sumter Landing, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The manager asked the Massachusetts native to leave the restaurant, but instead Shaughnessy, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds, “charged at her while yelling obscenities.” He chased her from the inside bar area to the outside bar.

The outside bartender attempted to intervene, but Shaughnessy “body checked” him several times and shoved him.

When deputies arrived on the scene, Shaughnessy attempted to claim he did not have any identification with him. He refused to identify himself. When a deputy tried to place him in handcuffs, Shaughnessy tensed up and tried to spin away from the deputy. The deputy threatened to taser Shaughnessy, who “became verbally combative and belligerent.” Shaughnessy attempted to strike the deputy’s arm as he tried to knock the taser from his hand. The deputy deployed his taser, striking Shaughnessy, who was handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol car.

The manager and bartender both signed intent to prosecute forms.

Shaughnessy was arrested on charges of battery, simple assault and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,750 bond.

