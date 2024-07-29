Wildwood officials consider demolishing theater dating back to 1936

Acquired several months ago by the city, Wildwood’s historic Martin Theater may be torn down to make way for new development.

Just north of City Hall along U.S. 301, the theater recently was used as a Christian worship center. The city paid $800,000 for the property, which includes the theater and a pair of duplexes, across the street from the new Main Street Parking Garage.

City Manager Jason McHugh told commissioners at a Monday workshop meeting that an architect will inspect the theater to determine renovation possibilities.

But city officials who toured the building recently were concerned about its condition and are talking about other plans for the property.

Built in 1936 with 600 seats, the Martin Theater, originally known as The Ritz, opened in 1949.

Mayor Ed Wolf said demolishing the theater would allow the city to develop the entire block. He said buildings could be sited on the rear of the property, allowing space to widen U.S. 301.

He said new buildings could include apartments or lofts on upper floors.

Commissioner Julian Greene said it was his understanding that the city was acquiring the entire property, not just the theater building.

Commissioner Pamala Harrison-Bivins said she would like to “see what can be done.”

McHugh said the block could include a commission meeting room, allowing the City Hall chambers to become needed office space.

Commissioner Joe Elliott said the commission chambers should remain in City Hall and office space or a civic center could be built on the new site.