Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Alice Kathryn Burgess

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Alice Kathryn Burgess, 81, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2024, in The Villages, Florida. Born on December 18, 1942, in Roanoke, Virginia. Alice was a beacon of joy and kindness to all who knew her.

Alice is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Henry Burgess; her sister, Ellen Mitchell; her children, Mary Kay Nedrich (Brian), John Burgess, and Dave Burgess (Keri); her grandchildren, Jennifer Dowding (Kris), Sarah Nedrich, Brandon Nedrich (Jessica), Kelli Burgess, Katie Burgess, Julia Burgess, and Renee Burgess; and her great-grandchildren, William and Emma Dowding. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Mary Stephens, and her brother, Roger Stephens.

Known for striking up conversations with just about anybody, Alice had a way of making friends effortlessly with her Southern charm. Alice dedicated her life to lovingly nurturing her family and forging lasting friendships. Her ability to listen, share stories, and spread happiness will be profoundly missed by all.

A celebration of life will be held on August 31, 2024 (Henry & Alice’s wedding anniversary), with family and close friends in Charlotte, North Carolina. Baldwin Brothers Cremation Services is assisting the family during this time.

