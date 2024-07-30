To the Editor:

I just cancelled my subscription to The Villages Daily Sun. I am angry that they did not cover the enormous golf cart rally that happened at Lake Sumter Landing on Saturday. Not one word in the paper on Sunday. No reporters there. We were told there were over 500 golf carts rallying in support of Kamala Harris. That would be a major happening here. It was even mentioned on a national news network. Yet not one word in the Daily Sun. They so clearly support only Republican events and ignore the Democrats. I thought newspapers were supposed to report all the news, not just the events they like. So after 18 years of subscribing to this miserable paper, I have cancelled – permanently.

Shelley Pfaff

Village of Tall Trees