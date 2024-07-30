78.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Driver of pickup arrested with suspicious Michigan license plate

By Staff Report
The driver of a pickup was arrested with a suspicious Michigan license plate.

Manuel Quinonez, 43, of Homosassa, was driving the black pickup at about 9 p.m. Friday on State Road 44 when an officer noticed the vehicle’s taglights were inoperable, make the license plate unreadable, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Quinonez made several abrupt lane changes and then a sudden turn onto Signature Drive before pulling into a shopping plaza. When the officer asked Quinonez about his evasive driving pattern, Quinonez became “defensive.” He was identified by his Arizona driver’s license.

A check of the pickup’s Michigan license plate revealed it was unassigned. The decal on the license plate had expired in 2014. The officer ran the pickup’s vehicle identification number and discovered the pickup was last registered in Leesburg, but it was currently unregistered.

The Los Angeles native was arrested on charges including failure to register a motor vehicle. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $300 bond.

