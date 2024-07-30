DUI suspect arrested after found sleeping in car on U.S. 301

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after he was found sleeping in his car on U.S. 301.

A silver Nissan Versa was spotted at about 1 a.m. Sunday along U.S. 301 at NE 37th Place in Wildwood. The vehicle’s passenger side tire was buried in sand about a foot deep, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, identified as 46-year-old Luis Manuel Rios of Summerfield, was sleeping with the car door open and “the radio playing loudly.” A 12-ounce Yuengling beer can was spotted on the ground next to the driver’s side tire. When Rios woke up, he tried to drive away. The keys to the vehicle were seized by a law enforcement officer.

Rios only spoke Spanish and had urinated on himself.

He agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but performed poorly. He provided breath samples that registered .199 and .194 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.