73.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
type here...

DUI suspect arrested after found sleeping in car on U.S. 301

By Staff Report
Luis Manuel Rios
Luis Manuel Rios

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after he was found sleeping in his car on U.S. 301.

A silver Nissan Versa was spotted at about 1 a.m. Sunday along U.S. 301 at NE 37th Place in Wildwood. The vehicle’s passenger side tire was buried in sand about a foot deep, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, identified as 46-year-old Luis Manuel Rios of Summerfield, was sleeping with the car door open and “the radio playing loudly.” A 12-ounce Yuengling beer can was spotted on the ground next to the driver’s side tire. When Rios woke up, he tried to drive away. The keys to the vehicle were seized by a law enforcement officer.

Rios only spoke Spanish and had urinated on himself.

He agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but performed poorly. He provided breath samples that registered .199 and .194 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Cancelled my subscription to The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Tall Trees resident has cancelled her subscription to The Villages Daily Sun. She explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

You think Hooters is too trashy?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Woodbury resident takes to task a previous Letter to the Editor regarding Hooters coming to The Villages. He points to another popular nightspot to make his point.

Daily Sun ignored Kamala Harris golf cart parade

A Village of Lake Deaton resident is grateful to Villages-News.com for covering the Kamala Harris golf cart parade, but wonders why The Villages Daily Sun ignored it.

Donald Trump is the only candidate committed to securing the border

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident argues that Donald Trump is the only candidate that cares about the border.

Who decided to bring Hooters to The Villages?

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks who decided to bring a Hooters restaurant to The Villages.

Photos