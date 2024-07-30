89 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Restaurant in The Villages shut down due to health code violations

By Staff Report

A restaurant in The Villages was shut down last week due to numerous health code violations.

The Flying Biscuit Cafe on Canal Street in Lake Sumter Landing was shut down July 23 after an inspector found insects, food temperature violations and employee hygiene problems.

The inspector immediately ordered a “stop sale” after the discovery of waffle batter which had been unrefrigerated for three hours and was found at a temperature of 66 degrees, according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The same “stop sale” order included butter pats found at 71 degrees.

The Flying Biscuit Café is located at 1101 Canal St. in Lake Sumter Landing.

A live roach was found under a handwash sink. Numerous flies were spotted in the restaurant, including a fly on the cookline  and 15 flies under a prep sink in the back room. Flies were also found at the soda machine and near sinks.

The inspector also spotted an employee with dirty hands who unloaded clean dishes from a dishwashing machine and put them away. Another employee had put a small personal speaker over the deli wrap area.

Other violations included raw fruit/vegetables that were not washed prior to preparation, soiled drains and an accumulation of debris on the dishwashing machine.

The inspector returned the following day, but because some violations remained, notably flies in the restaurant, the Flying Biscuit Cafe was not allowed to reopen.

The restaurant finally cleared the inspection hurdle this past Thursday and was allowed to reopen after meeting state standards.

The Flying Biscuit Cafe restaurant chain dates back to 1993 and there are locations in Georgia, North Carolina and Texas, in addition to Florida.

