Villager arrested after strange incident at Hobby Lobby

A Villager has been arrested after a strange incident at Hobby Lobby.

George William Drake Jr., 76, of the Village of Charlotte, went to the Buffalo Ridge store on Monday and said he wanted to speak to a specific employee, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. An employee of Hobby Lobby told Drake that no one by that name had ever worked at that particular Hobby Lobby store. Drake “got aggravated and began arguing with him.” Drake struck the man on the shoulder and forearm and left the store. The incident was captured on the store’s video surveillance system.

The deputy went to Drake’s home at 875 Enisgrove Way and took him into custody on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.