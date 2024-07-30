You think Hooters is too trashy?

To the Editor:

A lady named Maddy wrote a Letter to the Editor and said Hooters, which is coming to The Villages, is trashy. Hooters has given millions to support cancer facilities. I wonder what Maddy thinks of City Fire, a meat market where people go at night to hook up with the opposite sex. How many golf cart arrests have been made at night from people that have been to City Fire, with one lady being killed in an accident? Maddy should look more closely at things.

Sam Martino

Village of Woodbury