89 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
type here...

You think Hooters is too trashy?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

A lady named Maddy wrote a Letter to the Editor and said Hooters, which is coming to The Villages, is trashy. Hooters has given millions to support cancer facilities. I wonder what Maddy thinks of City Fire, a meat market where people go at night to hook up with the opposite sex. How many golf cart arrests have been made at night from people that have been to City Fire, with one lady being killed in an accident? Maddy should look more closely at things.

Sam Martino
Village of Woodbury

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Cancelled my subscription to The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Tall Trees resident has cancelled her subscription to The Villages Daily Sun. She explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Daily Sun ignored Kamala Harris golf cart parade

A Village of Lake Deaton resident is grateful to Villages-News.com for covering the Kamala Harris golf cart parade, but wonders why The Villages Daily Sun ignored it.

Donald Trump is the only candidate committed to securing the border

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident argues that Donald Trump is the only candidate that cares about the border.

Who decided to bring Hooters to The Villages?

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks who decided to bring a Hooters restaurant to The Villages.

Supporters of Kamala Harris need to wake up

A Village of Fernandina resident is urging Kamala Harris supporters to “wake up” prior to election day. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos