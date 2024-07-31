Belligerent beer drinker arrested in parking lot of auto parts store

A belligerent beer drinker was arrested in the parking lot of a local auto parts store.

Officers were called at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Advance Auto Parts store on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 after 62-year-old Jacinto Ybarra Ramos of Lady Lake had been disruptive in the store, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Ramos was found in the parking lot in a white Chevy Silverado with Dallas, Texas stickers on the back tailgate and windows. As a squad car approached, Ramos began to pull out of a parking spot. The officer activated his emergency lights and Ramos halted his pickup.

Ramos had bloodshot eyes and it appeared he had been drinking. He claimed he’d consumed one beer at home at about 9 a.m. that day. An open bottle of Corona beer was found in the pickup.

The San Antonio, Texas native refused to participate in field sobriety exercises, but provided two breath samples that both registered .110 blood alcohol content.

A criminal history check revealed that Ramos has two previous drunk driving convictions, both in 1990.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.