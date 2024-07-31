Clerk caught on surveillance in theft at Circle K in The Villages

A clerk has been arrested after she was caught on surveillance in a theft case at a Circle K in The Villages.

Alissa Marie Butcher, 24, of Leesburg, was working at the Circle K at Lake Deaton Plaza on the night of July 24 when she participated in the theft of Twisted Tea and Newport cigarettes, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance showed another woman entered the store and engaged in conversation with Butcher. The woman left the store while she was on her phone. Butcher selected a case of Twisted Tea from a cooler and took it to the counter. When the other woman returned, Butcher handed the woman the Twisted Tea beverages and a bag containing packs of cigarettes. The woman left the store without paying for the merchandise which was valued at $22.90.

A detective reached out to Butcher as part of the investigation. Butcher initially claimed she “was in fear for her life” and said “people were robbing her while she was on the job.” She later changed her story and said she had prepaid for the merchandise at the beginning of her shift and then gave the beverages and cigarettes to her friend when she arrived. However, store surveillance and records did not bear that out.

The Ohio native was arrested on a theft charge and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $150 bond.