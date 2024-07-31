91.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
type here...

Driver taken to hospital after crash on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

By David Towns

A woman was transported by ambulance to a local hospital after her car crashed through a guardrail on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

This car crashed through a guardrail on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and crashed Wednesday afternoon in Lady Lake.
This car crashed through a guardrail on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 on Wednesday afternoon in Lady Lake.

The woman was traveling eastbound at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Water Oak 55+ community when she attempted to change lanes and clipped another vehicle, according to preliminary information from the Lady Lake Police Department. She lost control of the vehicle and it crashed through a guardrail and landed on the passenger side. She suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Skidmarks were visible on U.S. Hwy. 27/441
Skid marks from the crash were visible on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

The woman driving the other vehicle declined medical treatment. Her car suffered minimal damage.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need to stop Rick Scott from attacking our access to Medicare

A Village of Santo Domingo resident has a warning about U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and his desire to doom Medicare. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Jennifer Parr needs to take responsibility for her sales department

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident contends its time for Jennifer Parr to take responsibility for the organization she runs.

The food at Hooters is quite good

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes on Hooters’ naysayers.

Cancelled my subscription to The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Tall Trees resident has cancelled her subscription to The Villages Daily Sun. She explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

You think Hooters is too trashy?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Woodbury resident takes to task a previous Letter to the Editor regarding Hooters coming to The Villages. He points to another popular nightspot to make his point.

Photos