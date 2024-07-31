Driver taken to hospital after crash on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

A woman was transported by ambulance to a local hospital after her car crashed through a guardrail on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

The woman was traveling eastbound at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Water Oak 55+ community when she attempted to change lanes and clipped another vehicle, according to preliminary information from the Lady Lake Police Department. She lost control of the vehicle and it crashed through a guardrail and landed on the passenger side. She suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The woman driving the other vehicle declined medical treatment. Her car suffered minimal damage.