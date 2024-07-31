How do we interpret controversial Last Supper portrayal at Olympics?

Many people were shocked by how parts of the Olympic Opening Ceremony blasphemed God, Jesus, the bible and Christians. They mocked Da Vinci’s sacred portrayal of The Last Supper with drag queens and even exposing their private parts. In addition to mocking God, it also promoted demonic symbols. This was a huge step forward in their plan to normalize the LBGT+ community’s abnormality on the biggest possible stage. It caused some sponsors to pull their support. The leaders of the extreme display gave pseudo apologies that only gave a twisted excused to justify what they did. I want to explain how their debauchery should be perceived whether from a “sleight of hand” with words or from a biblical perspective whether one is a believer or a skeptic.

The Greek language has four words for love that range from Agape selfless love on one end to selfish lustful love on the other end of the spectrum. In English we only have one word for love. It includes all four meanings of love in Greek. What the LBGT+ community has done is to masquerade selfish lustful love as Agape love. That “sleight of hand” has won them much illegitimate support outside of their community that they don’t deserve.

From a biblical perspective, the positions of the LBGT+ community are 100% diametrically opposed to biblical teaching. First, we will cover the biblical position assuming the bible is true and after that we will show that even for those who are skeptical of bible principles being true, we can basically come to the same conclusion.

The bible teaches that, although mankind was created in the image of God, after the fall he also became formed in the image of fallen man, and consequently all men have the potential to be very wicked. God actually created woman from a man and created marriage between a man and a woman. He commanded that they be fruitful and multiply. Other forms of marriage cannot do that. The bible teaches that homosexual relationships are condemned in both the Old and New Testament. The trans community believes God made a mistake when He assigned their gender. Consequently, all of the LBGT+ community positions are diametrically opposed to biblical teaching.

Christians who believe in God, Jesus and the bible are accused of hate speech when taking any position against the LBGT+ ideology or doctrine. They are accused of hating all people in the LBGT+ community. They don’t allow us to differentiate between their ideology and their personhood, insisting it is all about the genes not their choices. I guess the gay gene mutated into a fluid gene. The bible teaches that we should love our enemies. We are to hate the sin and love the sinner. If we are not doing that, we are not good Christians.

Finally, I would like to give evidence that should help skeptics believe the bible is right and justified on its position on LBGT+ issues. Only three possibilities exist regarding biblical truth principles. They are all true, they are all wrong or they are a mixed bag of fact and fiction. If they are a mixed bag, it would be very unlikely that all the LBGT+ positions would be diametrically opposed to the biblical positions on those issues with a perfect negative correlation. Normally, an assignable cause exists with diametric opposition. It is not really a stretch to believe that LBGT+ community is in rebellion against God and that is exactly what the evidence indicates! Consequently, even a skeptic can believe the bible is right on all of its positions and the LBGT+ community is wrong on all their positions.

We need honesty and transparency on these issues. We need to support things that make our world a better place for all and not pander to special groups that claim victimhood. However, at the same time, we need care about LBGT+ community as people made in the image of God with eternal souls.

Bill Nitardy is a resident of the Village of Sunset Pointe.