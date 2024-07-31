78.4 F
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Jennifer Parr needs to take responsibility for her sales department

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It’s about time that Jennifer Parr takes responsibility for the organization she runs. It’s about time that the Developer pay more attention to the rules they established instead of whining about loosing control of just what they want to control and neglecting everything else. The Developer wants to turn over control to the districts everything they don’t want to be responsible for but actually they created without intention of monitoring. Properties of The Villages has taken the money route and disregarded the fine points and allowed the buyer to pay the price for fixing what the sales force should never had allowed or what they should have brought up before the sale, over and over again. It’s time Jennifer Parr fix all those mistakes she ignored for years. Just my opinion.

Mike Sanger
Village of St. Charles

 

