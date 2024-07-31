93.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
type here...

New poll shows Trump holding onto lead in Florida

By Staff Report

A new poll from the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab shows that former President Donald Trump is holding a comfortable lead over Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

Trump, who won Florida in 2020 over Joe Biden, has a lead of 7 points among likely Florida voters.

The poll shows 49 percent of respondents favor Trump, 42 percent back Harris, with 4 percent opting for another candidate and 6 percent still undecided.

The poll also shows incumbent Republican Sen. Rick Scott holds a 4-point lead over  Democratic challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need to stop Rick Scott from attacking our access to Medicare

A Village of Santo Domingo resident has a warning about U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and his desire to doom Medicare. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Jennifer Parr needs to take responsibility for her sales department

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident contends its time for Jennifer Parr to take responsibility for the organization she runs.

The food at Hooters is quite good

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes on Hooters’ naysayers.

Cancelled my subscription to The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Tall Trees resident has cancelled her subscription to The Villages Daily Sun. She explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

You think Hooters is too trashy?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Woodbury resident takes to task a previous Letter to the Editor regarding Hooters coming to The Villages. He points to another popular nightspot to make his point.

Photos