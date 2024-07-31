New poll shows Trump holding onto lead in Florida

A new poll from the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab shows that former President Donald Trump is holding a comfortable lead over Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

Trump, who won Florida in 2020 over Joe Biden, has a lead of 7 points among likely Florida voters.

The poll shows 49 percent of respondents favor Trump, 42 percent back Harris, with 4 percent opting for another candidate and 6 percent still undecided.

The poll also shows incumbent Republican Sen. Rick Scott holds a 4-point lead over Democratic challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.