Suspect jailed after sending photo of genitalia to cop posing as teen

A suspect has been jailed after sending a photo of his genitalia to a detective posing as 14-year-old.

Michael Fleming Salfisberg, 51, of Ocklawaha, was booked without bond Tuesday night at the Marion County Jail on charges of using a two-way communication device to commit a felony, transmission of information harmful to a minor and using a computer to solicit a child.

Salfisberg was using his phone on the “SkipTheGames” escort website on Saturday when he began communicating with a 19-year-old named Miss Kitty. The “teen,” who was actually a Marion County sheriff’s detective, soon divulged that she was actually 14 years old. Salfisberg indicated he wanted to have sex with her and sent a photo of his “aroused penis.”