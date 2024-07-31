91.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
type here...

Suspect jailed after sending photo of genitalia to cop posing as teen

By Staff Report
Michael Fleming Salfisberg
Michael Fleming Salfisberg

A suspect has been jailed after sending a photo of his genitalia to a detective posing as 14-year-old.

Michael Fleming Salfisberg, 51, of Ocklawaha, was booked without bond Tuesday night at the Marion County Jail on charges of using a two-way communication device to commit a felony, transmission of information harmful to a minor and using a computer to solicit a child.

Salfisberg was using his phone on the “SkipTheGames” escort website on Saturday when he began communicating with a 19-year-old named Miss Kitty. The “teen,” who was actually a Marion County sheriff’s detective, soon divulged that she was actually 14 years old. Salfisberg indicated he wanted to have sex with her and sent a photo of his “aroused penis.”

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need to stop Rick Scott from attacking our access to Medicare

A Village of Santo Domingo resident has a warning about U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and his desire to doom Medicare. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Jennifer Parr needs to take responsibility for her sales department

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident contends its time for Jennifer Parr to take responsibility for the organization she runs.

The food at Hooters is quite good

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes on Hooters’ naysayers.

Cancelled my subscription to The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Tall Trees resident has cancelled her subscription to The Villages Daily Sun. She explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

You think Hooters is too trashy?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Woodbury resident takes to task a previous Letter to the Editor regarding Hooters coming to The Villages. He points to another popular nightspot to make his point.

Photos