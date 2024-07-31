The food at Hooters is quite good

To the Editor:

To the lovely woman that thinks Hooters is trashy, when was the last time you had decent chicken wings or somewhere to watch a football game in a sports bar? The Villages is totally lacking in both respects here. It is not “in” The Villages, so you won’t have to pass by all the decadent old perverts as we choose to dine and watch sporting events in an outparcel building enjoying our time as you enjoy yours. It will be located on State Road 44 and not everyone around here is over 75. The food is quite good actually and no one will be out on the street trying to drag you in.

Enjoy your day!

Joseph Iaconis

Village of Hadley