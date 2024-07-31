Woman transported from scene of rollover crash in The Villages

A woman was transported from the scene of a rollover crash in The Villages.

The 60-year-old woman had been at the wheel of a white 2008 Toyota four-door sedan when the crash occurred at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday on Buena Vista Boulevard near Belvedere Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported by The Villages Public Safety Department to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene, but turned the investigation over to FHP.