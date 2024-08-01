Artisans will be holding show Sunday at SeaBreeze Rec Center

The SeaBreeze Glass Club will be holding a show from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 in the craft room at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
Residents are encouraged to visit the show to browse and look at the work on display.
The SeaBreeze Glass Club will be holding a show from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 in the craft room at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
Residents are encouraged to visit the show to browse and look at the work on display.
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.