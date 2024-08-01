Colombian previously convicted of DUI caught back behind wheel

A man from Colombia previously convicted of drunk driving was arrested after he was caught back behind the wheel.

Leonardo Lawrentty Benjumea Zuluaga, 53, who lives in the Wildwood Preserve Apartments in Wildwood, was driving a red Ford EcoSport in the wee hours Monday on U.S. 301 at the intersection of County Road 466 when he was spotted by a police officer who was aware Zuluaga had previously been convicted of driving under the influence, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the native of Bogota handed the officer a passport from Colombia. The officer confirmed that Zuluaga had been convicted of DUI in 2021.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.