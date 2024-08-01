78.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 1, 2024
type here...

Colombian previously convicted of DUI caught back behind wheel

By Staff Report
Leonardo Lawrentty Benjumea Zuluaga
Leonardo Lawrentty Benjumea Zuluaga

A man from Colombia previously convicted of drunk driving was arrested after he was caught back behind the wheel.

Leonardo Lawrentty Benjumea Zuluaga, 53, who lives in the Wildwood Preserve Apartments in Wildwood, was driving a red Ford EcoSport in the wee hours Monday on U.S. 301 at the intersection of County Road 466 when he was spotted by a police officer who was aware Zuluaga had previously been convicted of driving under the influence, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the native of Bogota handed the officer a passport from Colombia. The officer confirmed that Zuluaga had been convicted of DUI in 2021.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villagers need to give Hooters a chance

A woman from the Village of Chitty Chatty contends that Villagers should give Hooters a chance before condemning it.

Restaurants in The Villages need our support

A reader says the closing of Gator’s Dockside at Spanish Springs Town Square was not a surprise, but restaurants need support if they hope to survive.

Obvious political bias in The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to what he sees as bias in The Villages Daily Sun.

We need to stop Rick Scott from attacking our access to Medicare

A Village of Santo Domingo resident has a warning about U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and his desire to doom Medicare. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Jennifer Parr needs to take responsibility for her sales department

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident contends its time for Jennifer Parr to take responsibility for the organization she runs.

Photos