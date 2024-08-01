Driver with long history of traffic offenses arrested in The Villages

A driver with a long history of traffic offenses was arrested in The Villages.

Lonnie Andus Cantrell, 67, of Lady Lake, was driving a silver Toyota pickup when he was pulled over Saturday at County Road 466 and Tall Trees Lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During the traffic stop, the deputy found that Cantrell, who was driving on a suspended license had been sentenced July 15 in Lake County to a three-year probation as the result of a rear-end collision earlier this year in Lady Lake.

Cantrell has had numerous drinking-related arrests including a December 2022 arrest in Wildwood on his birthday. He has had three drunk driving arrests in Michigan and one in Honolulu.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. His arrest is considered a violation of his probation and he will be extradited back to Lake County.