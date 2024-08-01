Gregory A. Chevas, 70, of Webster, Florida passed away in Webster, Florida on July 30, 2024. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 29, 1954 to George and Grace Chevas.

Mr. Chevas served in Vietnam and retired from the U.S. Navy.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years: Teresa F. Chevas of Webster, Florida; stepson: Kyle Hazen (Sue) of Dunnellon, Florida; stepdaughter: Kassandra Sorokach (Jarrod) of Webster, Florida; step grandchildren: Kevin Hazen, Nora Hazen, Evangeline Gestro, and Julius Winkler; sister: Anna Davila of Ocala, Florida.

A service will be held on Monday, August 5, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Purcell Chapel in Bushnell, Florida with Pastor Emery King officiating. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Purcell Chapel in Bushnell.