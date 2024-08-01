83.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 1, 2024
type here...

Gregory A. Chevas

By Villages-News.com Obituaries

Gregory A. Chevas, 70, of Webster, Florida passed away in Webster, Florida on July 30, 2024. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 29, 1954 to George and Grace Chevas.

Mr. Chevas served in Vietnam and retired from the U.S. Navy.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years: Teresa F. Chevas of Webster, Florida; stepson: Kyle Hazen (Sue) of Dunnellon, Florida; stepdaughter: Kassandra Sorokach (Jarrod) of Webster, Florida; step grandchildren: Kevin Hazen, Nora Hazen, Evangeline Gestro, and Julius Winkler; sister: Anna Davila of Ocala, Florida.

A service will be held on Monday, August 5, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Purcell Chapel in Bushnell, Florida with Pastor Emery King officiating. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Purcell Chapel in Bushnell.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villagers need to give Hooters a chance

A woman from the Village of Chitty Chatty contends that Villagers should give Hooters a chance before condemning it.

Restaurants in The Villages need our support

A reader says the closing of Gator’s Dockside at Spanish Springs Town Square was not a surprise, but restaurants need support if they hope to survive.

Obvious political bias in The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to what he sees as bias in The Villages Daily Sun.

We need to stop Rick Scott from attacking our access to Medicare

A Village of Santo Domingo resident has a warning about U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and his desire to doom Medicare. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Jennifer Parr needs to take responsibility for her sales department

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident contends its time for Jennifer Parr to take responsibility for the organization she runs.

Photos