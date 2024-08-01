MAGA Club plans Trump golf cart rally in The Villages

The Villages MAGA Club is planing a golf cart rally in support of former President Trump.

The rally is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 and will travel from Lake Sumter Landing to Brownwood Paddock Square.

The staging of golf carts will begin at noon at Creekside Medical Center at 1050 Old Camp Road.

Those taking part in the golf cart rally are encouraged to decorate their carts in support of the Trump/Vance ticket.

The pro-Trump rally will take place exactly one week after the size and enthusiasm for a Kamala Harris golf cart rally, following the same route, garnered national headlines.