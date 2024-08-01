Restaurants in The Villages need our support

To the Editor:

With all the attention on the restaurants in the Spanish Springs Towns Square, residents have to realize that these will only survive if people support these restaurants. The demographic in the northern end of The Villages seems less apt to go to restaurants and pubs. Often, I have gone to Gator’s Dockside and the building has been empty or has fewer than a dozen patrons. How do you expect a business to survive? It’s a matter of pure economics for these businesses to continue to serve the community.

William Brecht

Formerly of the Village of Santo Domingo