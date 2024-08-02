Donna Jackson

Donna Jackson, sister, wife, mother and G-Mom, passed away on July 30, at the age of 73.

Donna had many talents, including crafting the most beautiful holiday and birthday cards, making the best lasagna outside of Italy, and while “she didn’t like dessert”, never letting one go unfinished. She was the best shopper of stocking stuffers, always made up of random gifts that would give “As Seen on TV” a run for their money.

Her hobbies included golf, billiards, crafting, ukulele, and reminding her family about her nagging ailments. She loved her friends and would talk to any stranger, and The Villages and our hearts are a little emptier with her loss.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ron, her daughter Stacey (Hercules), son Scott (Kelly), and grandchildren Olivia, Matthew and Caroline.