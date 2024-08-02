78.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 2, 2024
type here...

Donna Jackson

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Donna Jackson
Donna Jackson

Donna Jackson, sister, wife, mother and G-Mom, passed away on July 30, at the age of 73.

Donna had many talents, including crafting the most beautiful holiday and birthday cards, making the best lasagna outside of Italy, and while “she didn’t like dessert”, never letting one go unfinished. She was the best shopper of stocking stuffers, always made up of random gifts that would give “As Seen on TV” a run for their money.

Her hobbies included golf, billiards, crafting, ukulele, and reminding her family about her nagging ailments. She loved her friends and would talk to any stranger, and The Villages and our hearts are a little emptier with her loss.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ron, her daughter Stacey (Hercules), son Scott (Kelly), and grandchildren Olivia, Matthew and Caroline.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villagers need to give Hooters a chance

A woman from the Village of Chitty Chatty contends that Villagers should give Hooters a chance before condemning it.

Restaurants in The Villages need our support

A reader says the closing of Gator’s Dockside at Spanish Springs Town Square was not a surprise, but restaurants need support if they hope to survive.

Obvious political bias in The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to what he sees as bias in The Villages Daily Sun.

We need to stop Rick Scott from attacking our access to Medicare

A Village of Santo Domingo resident has a warning about U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and his desire to doom Medicare. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Jennifer Parr needs to take responsibility for her sales department

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident contends its time for Jennifer Parr to take responsibility for the organization she runs.

Photos