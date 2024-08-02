Woman lands behind bars after failing to get hardship license

A Summerfield woman landed behind bars after failing to get a hardship license.

Jessica Nicole Cardiff, 38, was driving a four-door Dodge pickup truck late Sunday night when she was pulled over on U.S. 301 after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy ran the truck’s license plate and found that the vehicle’s registered owner had a suspended license.

The deputy confirmed that Cardiff has had numerous suspensions of her license and has been convicted three times in Marion County for driving while license suspended.

Cardiff said she has been trying to obtain a hardship license, but has not been successful.

During an inventory of the pickup, the deputy discovered a smoking apparatus with the residue of methamphetamine. Cardiff admitted it belonged to her.

Cardiff is a convicted felon and was arrested in 2021 at UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital after an overdose and was arrested in 2019 at a Circle K in The Villages.

As a result of Sunday’s arrest on charges of driving while license suspended and possession of drug equipment, Cardiff was booked at the Marion County Jail. Bond was set at $7,500.