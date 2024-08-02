Driver ticketed after two-car crash at hospital in The Villages

A driver was ticketed after a two-car crash Friday afternoon at the hospital in The Villages.

A woman was attempting to drive across four lanes of traffic on El Camino Real at UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital at 1:50 p.m. when she pulled into the path of another vehicle which was westbound on El Camino Real, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The two vehicles collided at an entrance near the helipad at the hospital.

The woman who had attempted to cross El Camino Real suffered minor injuries and was treated at the hospital. She was ticketed on a charge of failure to yield.

The other driver, also a woman, was not injured, but was checked out at the scene by The Villages Public Safety Department.