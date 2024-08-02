Driver who failed to complete coursework flees from police at 100 mph

Driver who failed to complete coursework fled from police at a speed of 100 miles per hour.

Delano Noel McNeil, 21, of Fruitland Park, was driving a dark-colored Honda Accord shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday on Picciola Road when he was caught on radar traveling at 57 mph in a 40 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. An officer began to pursue McNeil’s vehicle, but McNeil accelerated to 100 mph and turned off his headlights.

A Lady Lake Police Department officer reported spotting a dark-colored Honda Accord traveling at 100 mph in the area of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Eagles Nest Road. The Fruitland Park officer caught up to the Accord and initiated a traffic stop.

McNeil immediately claimed he “didn’t do anything.” He later changed his story and claimed he turned off his headlights because he “didn’t know” who was following him.

The officer found that McNeil’s license had been suspended in June due to failure to complete a driver’s course.

The New York native was arrested on charges of reckless driving and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.