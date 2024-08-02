Gloria Hart

Gloria Hart passed away peacefully on July 29, 2024, with her children by her side. Gloria was born in rural Columbia Township, Michigan on May 20, 1935, as the youngest of nine children.

She graduated from Seattle University and enjoyed an early career as a bacteriologist. She was a wife and mother to three children and lived up and down the east coast in Upstate New York, New Jersey, Maryland, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. Gloria had a way of making friends effortlessly with her grace and charm.

She dedicated her life to lovingly nurturing her family and forging lasting friendships. Her ability to listen, share stories, and spread happiness with her beautiful smile was a profound and amazing gift. She loved playing golf, watching sports with her husband, Tom, and spending time with family and friends, especially in the Village of Mallory Square and at Freedom Pointe in The Villages. Gloria will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her children, Sally (Bill) and Patrick (Nancy), her grandchildren Sage and Joy (John), as well as her late-husband Tom’s children Susan and Tom (Jen), his grandchildren Allison (Todd), Meredith (Heath), Stephanie (Tom), Lindsay (Matt), Rachel (John) and Ryan, and his great grandchildren, Reid, Olivia, Chapman, Hartlee, McLane, Wyatt, Owen, McGhee, Brody, Riggs, Jack, Cora, and Connor. Gloria was predeceased by her first husband, Louis, and her dear husband, Tom and her daughter, Karen.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. at St. Timothy Catholic Church, The Villages, FL followed by inurnment at The Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell.