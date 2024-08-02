80.9 F
The Villages
Friday, August 2, 2024
Golf courses in The Villages shutting down ahead of tropical storm

By Staff Report

Effective Saturday Aug. 3, in advance of an impending tropical storm, the Championship Golf Management Team and the District Executive Golf Management Team will temporarily close Championship and Executive Golf Courses listed below until further notice:

Championship Golf
Hacienda Hills (Oakes), Glenview (Tally Ho), Arnold Palmer (Cherry Hill), Cane Garden (Jacaranda), Mallory Hill (Amelia), Havana (Hemingway), Evans Prairie (ALL), Bonifay (Destin), Belle Glade (Seminole), Mickey Lee & Jubilee

Executive Golf
Silver Lake, Chula Vista, Mira Mesa, De La Vista, Amberwood, Oakleigh, Churchill Greens, Belmont, Heron, Bogart, Bacall, Sandhill, Turtle Mound, Yankee Clipper, Southern Star, Bonita Pass, Redfish Run, Tarpon Boil, Palmetto, Sweetgum, Mangrove, Escambia, Okeechobee, Sarasota and Volusia.

Each impacted golf course will have irrigation systems running until further notice to further reduce basin levels in anticipation of a major rain event this weekend impacting The Villages. Dumping irrigation water on the golf courses and movement of water from one area to another helps to ensure the integrity of The Villages’ pond-holding capabilities throughout the various retention basins and prevent flooding within residential areas.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact District Executive Golf Offices at (352) 674-1885.

