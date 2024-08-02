93.3 F
Friday, August 2, 2024
Here’s some food for thought for all of the Hooters bashers

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The Hooters organization from Clearwater, who have been in business for 40 years have donated tens of millions of dollars to The Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida’s to specifically battle women’s breast cancer.
This is all verifiable. People who have never been to a Hooters or experienced the quality of the food have no business discussing their opinions.
These qualities of the organization are a very small attribute to their business model. They have employed many people who have learned business for their own future successful lives. They are models for leadership and success.

Marcia Balmert
Village of Lake Deaton

 

