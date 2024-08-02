93.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 2, 2024
type here...

LWV hosting meet-and-greet event in The Villages for local candidates

By Staff Report

The League of Women Voters will host a candidate meet and greet event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at Rohan Recreation Center in The Villages.

All primary candidates on the ballot in Sumter County have been invited to take the opportunity to visit informally with voters, and seventeen have confirmed attendance. The event is free and open to the public.

While much attention is being paid to the candidates at the top of the ballot, local elected officials make many decisions which affect the day-to-day lives of residents in Sumter County. The League of Women Voters is non-partisan, and this event will feature candidates in local races without regard to party affiliation. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of the candidates on the issues of importance to them, according to the League of Women Voters.

Voter education is the mission for the League of Women Voters. The organization also offers its online voters guide to help voters become better informed. See the local candidate’s responses to questions at VOTE411.org

For more information, visit lwvtrifl.org

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I am voting to save our democracy

A Village of St. Charles resident offers a rebuttal to an Opinion writer who explained what he’s voting for this November.

Here’s some food for thought for all of the Hooters bashers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lake Deaton resident has a little information for the people bashing the plan to bring Hooters to The Villages.

Response to ‘Here’s what I’m voting for in November’

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, praises Villager Paul Skyes’ recent editorial explaining how he plans to vote in November.

Villagers need to give Hooters a chance

A woman from the Village of Chitty Chatty contends that Villagers should give Hooters a chance before condemning it.

Restaurants in The Villages need our support

A reader says the closing of Gator’s Dockside at Spanish Springs Town Square was not a surprise, but restaurants need support if they hope to survive.

Photos