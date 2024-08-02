78.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 2, 2024
type here...

Response to ‘Here’s what I’m voting for in November’

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I want to commend the editorial submitted by Paul Sykes of the Village of Palo Alto which was published in the Villages-News.com. He was right on with all of his viewpoints about what the upcoming Presidential election is really all about. He showed in his editorial what we are really voting on if we look at the issues and not make our decision based on the person.
Too many Never Trumper’s are blindly making their voting decision on the person and not what they can do for our country and future generations. We don’t need four more years of Biden’s policies which is what we will get. I hope that they read Paul’s editorial and rethink what are they actually voting for.

Dick Ford
Village of Hemingway

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villagers need to give Hooters a chance

A woman from the Village of Chitty Chatty contends that Villagers should give Hooters a chance before condemning it.

Restaurants in The Villages need our support

A reader says the closing of Gator’s Dockside at Spanish Springs Town Square was not a surprise, but restaurants need support if they hope to survive.

Obvious political bias in The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to what he sees as bias in The Villages Daily Sun.

We need to stop Rick Scott from attacking our access to Medicare

A Village of Santo Domingo resident has a warning about U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and his desire to doom Medicare. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Jennifer Parr needs to take responsibility for her sales department

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident contends its time for Jennifer Parr to take responsibility for the organization she runs.

Photos