Response to ‘Here’s what I’m voting for in November’

To the Editor:

I want to commend the editorial submitted by Paul Sykes of the Village of Palo Alto which was published in the Villages-News.com. He was right on with all of his viewpoints about what the upcoming Presidential election is really all about. He showed in his editorial what we are really voting on if we look at the issues and not make our decision based on the person.

Too many Never Trumper’s are blindly making their voting decision on the person and not what they can do for our country and future generations. We don’t need four more years of Biden’s policies which is what we will get. I hope that they read Paul’s editorial and rethink what are they actually voting for.

Dick Ford

Village of Hemingway