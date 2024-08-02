Richard Schluckbier

Dick passed away peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL. Dick was born March 4, 1935 in Saginaw, MI. Dick was well known for his hearty laughter, big smile, witty sense of humor, beautiful singing voice, and strong faith in Jesus. Many family and friends were blessed by his singing of The Lord’s Prayer at weddings and other special occasions.

He enthusiastically engaged in many different occupations including WSGW radio announcer in Saginaw, Bronner’s Christmas Decorations salesman in Frankenmuth, MI, and AAL/Thrivent representative in the Atlanta, GA area with retirement relocation to The Villages, FL in 2010.

Dick is survived by his loving wife, Nancy, with whom he shared forty years of many happy events with family and friends.

He thoroughly enjoyed singing in church choirs, playing euchre and board games, cheering on the Michigan Wolverines football team, golfing, dining out, beach vacations, visiting with neighbors, and listening to Bill Gaither’s gospel music.

He is survived by his four dear children Susan (Peter) Auerbach and Peggy (Jay) Rupprecht both of MI; Jeffrey (Lois) Schollmeyer of OH; and Julie (Edward) Zinger of IL; three loving granddaughters, Jennifer, Bailey and Maddie; and one darling great granddaughter, Lucille.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Summerfield, FL on August 24, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends are welcome to gather beginning at 10:00 a.m. A luncheon will be provided following the service.