93.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 2, 2024
type here...

Stunning sunrise over Brownwood Bridge in The Villages

By Staff Report

This stunning sunrise was photographed over the Brownwood Bridge for golf carts in The Villages. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!

Stunning sunrise over Brownwood Bridge in The Villages
Stunning sunrise over Brownwood Bridge in The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I am voting to save our democracy

A Village of St. Charles resident offers a rebuttal to an Opinion writer who explained what he’s voting for this November.

Here’s some food for thought for all of the Hooters bashers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lake Deaton resident has a little information for the people bashing the plan to bring Hooters to The Villages.

Response to ‘Here’s what I’m voting for in November’

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, praises Villager Paul Skyes’ recent editorial explaining how he plans to vote in November.

Villagers need to give Hooters a chance

A woman from the Village of Chitty Chatty contends that Villagers should give Hooters a chance before condemning it.

Restaurants in The Villages need our support

A reader says the closing of Gator’s Dockside at Spanish Springs Town Square was not a surprise, but restaurants need support if they hope to survive.

Photos