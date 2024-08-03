CDD 4 supervisor will hold Q&A session Monday evening

A Community Development District 4 supervisor will host a question-and-answer session from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5 at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.

Supervisor Don Deakin, who has been involved with government in The Villages for more than 20 years, started hosting these sessions seven years ago in order to improve communications between local government and the residents.

“Although most of us are retired, our active schedules make it difficult for some residents to attend District Board meetings during the day,” said Deakin. “So, the Q&A meetings are held in the evenings, starting at 7:00 pm. Arrive when you can, and depart when you need to.”

These Q&A meetings provide an informal setting with no agenda, no speaking time limits, and no microphones; but sometimes may include scheduled guest speakers.

The purpose of Q&A meetings is to provide residents with opportunities to ask questions, get answers, share their concerns, offer suggestions, and address rumors, Deakin said. Because residents choose the topics, each Q&A meeting will be different. At last month’s meeting, District 4 residents were focused on SECO’s 600 percent rate increase.

The Q&A meetings are open to the public.

“I hope to see you there and look forward to meeting you, if we haven’t already,” said Deakin.

For more information, call Deakin at (352) 445-0181; or send an email to DRDeakin@aol.com