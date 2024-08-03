Delegate from The Villages helps put Harris over the top

A delegate from The Villages has helped put Vice President Kamala Harris over the top with the number of votes needed to guarantee the Democratic nomination.

Ash Marwah of the Village of Belvedere is Sumter County’s lone delegate to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The convention starts Aug. 19, but Harris has secured enough delegates to claim her party’s nomination.

Marwah was among the delegates already casting votes for Harris. The delegates’ voting continues through 5 p.m. Monday.

“Kamala Harris is the first woman, first Black to be the nominee of a major party for president. She is already making history and she will make history when she is elected president of the United States in November,” Marwah said.

Like Harris, Marwah has deep roots in India.

Marwah and his wife are active in the Indo-American Club of The Villages.