80.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 3, 2024
type here...

Delegate from The Villages helps put Harris over the top

By Staff Report
Ash Marwah
Ash Marwah

A delegate from The Villages has helped put Vice President Kamala Harris over the top with the number of votes needed to guarantee the Democratic nomination.

Ash Marwah of the Village of Belvedere is Sumter County’s lone delegate to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The convention starts Aug. 19, but Harris has secured enough delegates to claim her party’s nomination.

Marwah was among the delegates already casting votes for Harris. The delegates’ voting continues through 5 p.m. Monday.

“Kamala Harris is the first woman, first Black to be the nominee of a major party for president. She is already making history and she will make history when she is elected president of the United States in November,” Marwah said.

Like Harris, Marwah has deep roots in India.

Marwah and his wife are active in the Indo-American Club of The Villages. 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Hooters could bring some excitement to Spanish Springs

A resident believes that Hooters could bring some excitement to Spanish Springs Town Square. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Thank you Irene Dubman for letter warning about Rick Scott

A Village of El Cortez resident offers praise for Irene Dubman, who recently wrote a Letter to the Editor warning of the motives of U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

We need to punish criminals who break the law

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Liberty Park resident contends that we need to punish those who are breaking the law.

I am voting to save our democracy

A Village of St. Charles resident offers a rebuttal to an Opinion writer who explained what he’s voting for this November.

Here’s some food for thought for all of the Hooters bashers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lake Deaton resident has a little information for the people bashing the plan to bring Hooters to The Villages.

Photos