Saturday, August 3, 2024
Hooters could bring some excitement to Spanish Springs

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Looking forward to having a fun upbeat restaurant, such as Hooters in the bubble. I live near Spanish Springs and would be thrilled if the food establishment makes a home in this area. We need some new young blood, such as restaurants as well as new shops in this square, so to attract younger people moving to The Villages. All the younger people are moving south because there’s nothing to attract them here. Get rid of the old women’s stores and bring some new entrepreneurs into this area, as well as new and fun restaurants similar to Sumter and Brownwood and you will find more money spent here. This area will turn over if you make it more attractive to younger hearts

Karlene Weherley
Village of Orange Blossom Gardens

 

