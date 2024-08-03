Robert Marine Mills

Robert M. Mills of The Villages, FL passed away on July 17, 2024 at the age of 81. He was born on August 6, 1943 in Baltimore, MD.

He worked as a Claims Adjuster at ARMCO Steel Co, Baltimore, MD.

He was actively involved in the Lake Sumter Lions Club where he was a Charter Member and Club President in 2008, and a Melvin Jones Fellow. Formerly, he was a member of the Aberdeen (MD) Lions Club. Bob was also a member of the North Lake Detachment of the Marine Corps League where he served as paymaster.

He is preceded in death by his Father, G. Robert Mills; Mother, Annetta E. Mills; and Sister Carol Ann Mills.

He is survived by his Wife of 60 years, Cecile E. Mills; Daughter, Christine M. Mack (Jeff) of Havre de Grace, MD; Son, Robert P. Mills of Fallston, MD; and Granddaughter, Kendall M. Withrow (Danny) of Belcamp, MD .

After graduating High School, Bob joined the Marine Corps Reserves.

The family would like to thank Cornerstone Hospice House, The Villages, FL for the care and compassion they showed our loved one in his final days.