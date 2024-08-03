Sumter health department encourages blood donations in wake of cyberattack

This past week, OneBlood, an Orlando-based blood center, experienced a cyberattack that has brought some of their systems offline.

During this time, the Florida Department of Health in Sumter (DOH-Sumter) is encouraging Floridians to consider donating blood to alternative blood centers to help boost Florida’s blood supply.

Florida is partnering with LifeSouth, SunCoast, and other local blood centers to receive blood donations and help distribute them appropriately across the state. Locations for these community-based blood centers can be found at FloridaDonates.com.

DOH-Sumter is encouraging residents and visitors to make an appointment with alternative providers to support the blood supply for Florida’s hospitals and fellow Floridians.