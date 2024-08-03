89.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 3, 2024
type here...

Thank you Irene Dubman for letter warning about Rick Scott

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I commend Irene Dubman of the Village of Santo Domingo for coming forward at this time and in this political environment to speak out about Rick Scott and his plans to attack the “entitlement benefits” of seniors. Those same benefits we have worked all of our lives to secure.
Maybe some of the Rick Scott voters should check out Rick’s record on senior care… “he got rich lining his pockets with the largest Medicare fraud in history and then wrote a plan to put Medicare on the chopping block jeopardizing affordable healthcare for five million Florida seniors.”
Republicans have made their voices clear, cut social security, cut Medicare and give tax cuts to the wealthy…. Paid for on the backs of the poor and middle class. The climate throughout Florida is definitely pro Republican, so let’s all say Bravo Irene! I too will be voting for Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

Maureen McQuaid
Village of El Cortez

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Hooters could bring some excitement to Spanish Springs

A resident believes that Hooters could bring some excitement to Spanish Springs Town Square. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We need to punish criminals who break the law

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Liberty Park resident contends that we need to punish those who are breaking the law.

I am voting to save our democracy

A Village of St. Charles resident offers a rebuttal to an Opinion writer who explained what he’s voting for this November.

Here’s some food for thought for all of the Hooters bashers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lake Deaton resident has a little information for the people bashing the plan to bring Hooters to The Villages.

Response to ‘Here’s what I’m voting for in November’

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, praises Villager Paul Skyes’ recent editorial explaining how he plans to vote in November.

Photos