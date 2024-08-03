Thank you Irene Dubman for letter warning about Rick Scott

To the Editor:

I commend Irene Dubman of the Village of Santo Domingo for coming forward at this time and in this political environment to speak out about Rick Scott and his plans to attack the “entitlement benefits” of seniors. Those same benefits we have worked all of our lives to secure.

Maybe some of the Rick Scott voters should check out Rick’s record on senior care… “he got rich lining his pockets with the largest Medicare fraud in history and then wrote a plan to put Medicare on the chopping block jeopardizing affordable healthcare for five million Florida seniors.”

Republicans have made their voices clear, cut social security, cut Medicare and give tax cuts to the wealthy…. Paid for on the backs of the poor and middle class. The climate throughout Florida is definitely pro Republican, so let’s all say Bravo Irene! I too will be voting for Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

Maureen McQuaid

Village of El Cortez