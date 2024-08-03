Villager sentenced in attack on wife over resort vacation plans

A Villager has been sentenced after attacking his wife when she brought up resort vacation plans.

John Michael Noesen, 68, of the Village of Lake Denham, pleaded no contest this past week in Lake County Court to a felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation. He has been placed on probation for three years and may not possess a firearm during that time. He will be considered a felon “under certain provisions of Florida law.” He must also complete a batterer’s intervention program. His wife offered a victim impact statement at sentencing. Noesen filed for divorce from his wife in June.

The Chicago native and his wife of more than two decades were eating dinner April 17 at their home on Tanya Terrace when she asked Noesen about a “resort they would visit in a few weeks,” according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. Noesen “became irate” and “reached over and began choking her with both hands.” The woman later told police her airway was restricted and she could not breathe during the attack. Noesen eventually let her go, fled in a golf cart and she dialed 911.

When officers arrived at the home, the wife was “extremely distraught.” Her neck was red and officers documented her injuries with photographs.

Noesen said he knew he “messed up,” the report said.

The Noesens purchased their home in September for $449,500.