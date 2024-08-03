84.1 F
Saturday, August 3, 2024
Weirsdale man found guilty of killing retired sheriff’s deputy

By Staff Report
Steven Alan Swearingen
Steven Smolensky
A Weirsdale man has been found guilty of killing a retired sheriff’s deputy.

This past week, 41-year-old Steven Alan Swearingen was found guilty by a jury of second-degree murder in the death of 52-year-old Steven Smolensky. He was a retired deputy sheriff with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office who served his community for 25 years.

On Nov. 30, 2021, Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting incident at a residence in Weirsdale. Upon arrival, they found Smolensky, who had died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation revealed the Smolensky had visited the location to deliver propane for his employer, Suburban Propane. While there, he was confronted by Swearingen, who held Smolensky at gunpoint, preventing him from leaving or returning to his truck. Eventually, Swearingen shot the retired deputy multiple times.

Swearingen was apprehended and during an interview, Swearingen claimed he thought Smolensky was there to “fill the home with propane,” which led him to confront Smolensky with a handgun. Smolensky tried to explain that he was there to refill a propane tank.

Swearingen recounted that when Smolensky tried to go back to his truck, he held him at gunpoint before shooting him multiple times.

At the time, Swearingen was already a convicted felon with an extensive criminal history, including convictions for crimes involving violence toward law enforcement.

