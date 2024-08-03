Woman abandons Jeep in time to escape being injured by train

A woman abandoned a Jeep in time to escape being injured by a train Saturday morning in Sumter County.

The 57-year-old Bushnell woman, was traveling eastbound at 8:20 a.m. on County Road 720, east of U.S. 301, south of Bushnell, when her Jeep became disabled atop railroad tracks at an ungated rail crossing, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Unable to move the vehicle, the woman got out of the vehicle which was subsequently struck by a CSX freight train with approximately 80 railcars.

Following the collision, the train came to a controlled stop with no injuries to either of the two train engineers or the driver of the Jeep.