Saturday, August 3, 2024
Woman abandons Jeep in time to escape being injured by train

By Staff Report

A woman abandoned a Jeep in time to escape being injured by a train Saturday morning in Sumter County.

The 57-year-old Bushnell woman, was traveling eastbound at 8:20 a.m. on County Road 720, east of U.S. 301, south of Bushnell, when her Jeep became disabled atop railroad tracks at an ungated rail crossing, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A woman got out of this Jeep before it was struck by a train in Sumter County.
A woman got out of this Jeep before it was struck by a train in Sumter County.

Unable to move the vehicle, the woman got out of the vehicle which was subsequently struck by a CSX freight train with approximately 80 railcars.

Following the collision, the train came to a controlled stop with no injuries to either of the two train engineers or the driver of the Jeep. 

 

