Woman will lose driver’s license after DUI arrest in The Villages

By Staff Report
A Villager will lose her driver’s license as the result of a drunk driving arrest in the Village of Pennecamp.

Alice Leigh Seibert, 52, of the Village of Hemingway, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 80 hours of community service.

She was found in a black 2019 Jeep Cherokee with Alabama license plates in the early morning hours May 4 in the area of St. Charles Place and Pennecamp Drive, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle’s hazard lights were flashing and the front driver’s side tire was “completely ripped away from the rim,” the report said.

Seibert was slurring her words and had bloodshot eyes. She claimed she had consumed three glasses of wine over a six-hour period. An empty 15ml bottle of Pinnacle Vodka was found in the center console of the vehicle. A criminal history check revealed Seibert had been convicted of DUI in 1996 and in 2003, both in Georgia. Seibert refused to provide a breath sample.

