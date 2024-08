A driver suffered a medical episode before crashing into a tree in The Villages.

The driver had been northbound at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Morse Boulevard approaching County Road 466 near the Haciendas of Mission Hills when he suffered the medical episode, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. His vehicle struck a palm tree in the center median.

The driver was transported by an ambulance from The Villages Public Safety Department to UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital.