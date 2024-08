To the Editor:

As a sane lifelong Republican (non-MAGA cult member) I will not be voting for the crass, uncouth, incompetent, criminal, divisive, sore-loser, racist, insurrectionist, dictator-wannabe weirdo Trump in the upcoming election.

Trump is well past his use by date and his mental decline is painfully obvious.

It’s time to close the chapter of the scourge of this man and return to sanity in the Republican party.

Bob Reynolds

Lady Lake