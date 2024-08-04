Pools and courts will be closed Monday until safe to reopen

The Villages District Government has announced that all outdoor recreation courts, parks and swimming pools will be closed Monday, Aug. 5, and will reopen once they have been inspected and been deemed safe for public use after Tropical Storm Debby has passed.

Residents are asked to stay away from facilities until they officially reopen.

COMMUNITY WATCH

All gate arms have been removed. When approaching a removed gate, stop and use caution before proceeding.

SANITATION COLLECTION

There will be no impact on sanitation pick-up scheduled for Monday, Aug. 5. Sumter Sanitation will run its normal schedule.